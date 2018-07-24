KC police looking for tips to solve 2014 homicide that left man dead at stoplight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC detectives are hoping that tips from the public can help them solve a murder that happened four years ago.

Adrian Reed was shot and killed in his car as the 43-year-old waited at a stoplight near Bannister and James A. Reed Road on July 23, 2014.

The intersection was heavily traveled at the time, and police said Reed might have been in a verbal altercation with someone in another vehicle prior to the shooting.

There is a reward of up to $23,000 for a tip that helps solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All callers are anonymous.

