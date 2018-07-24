FOX4 Forecast: Sunny & Seasonable

Posted 4:30 am, July 24, 2018

Sunny & seasonable for your Tuesday afternoon. We've got pleasant conditions continuing ahead of our next cold front. We're tracking that for you and the changes it brings with it in the update video above.

