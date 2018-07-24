Man arrested for naked gym workout; claims it’s a “judgement free zone”

PLAISTOW, N.H. — Planet Fitness claims to be a gym that’s a “judgement free zone”, but apparently, that excuse will only get you so far.

New England Cable News reports that 34-year-old Eric Stagno was arrested for doing yoga in the nude at a location in New Hampshire.

Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat. A report from Boston 25 News says a witness saw Stango on an exercise bike and weight machines as well.

When confronted by police, he simply responded that the gym was a “judgement free zone.”

Stagno is charged with indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

