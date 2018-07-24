President Trump visits Kansas City to address VFW convention, attend Hawley campaign event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump is set to visit Kansas City on Tuesday for the first time since he took office.

Trump will speak at Municipal Auditorium downtown as part of the VFW National Convention and then attend a fundraising event for Josh Hawley, who is running for U.S. Senate, at the downtown Marriott hotel.

Downtown roads and sidewalks could be closed as early as 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for several blocks around the Kansas City Convention Center and stay that way into the early afternoon.

The President is expected to touch down at Kansas City international Airport at 10:40 a.m., and by 6 p.m. he's expected to be back in Washington D.C.

According to the White House, here's the president's full schedule for his visit Tuesday:

9 a.m. -- The President departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews.

9:10 a.m. -- Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews.

9:20 a.m. -- The President departs Washington D.C. en route to Kansas City.

10:40 a.m. -- The President arrives at Kansas City International Airport.

10:50 a.m. -- Trump departs Kansas City International Airport en route to Kansas City Convention Center.

11:15 a.m. -- Trump arrives at the Kansas City Convention Center.

11:30 a.m. -- The President gives remarks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention.

12:15 p.m. -- Trump departs the Kansas City Convention Center en route to Kansas City Marriott Downtown.

12:20 p.m. -- The President arrives at Kansas City Marriott Downtown.

12:55 p.m. -- The President participates in a round-table with supporters.

1:25 p.m. -- Trump delivers remarks at a joint fundraising committee luncheon.

2 p.m. -- The President departs Kansas City Marriott Downtown en route to Kansas City International Airport.

2:25 p.m. -- The President arrives at Kansas City International Airport.

2:35 p.m. -- Trump departs Kansas City, MO en route to Washington D.C.

5:45 p.m. -- Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews.

5:55 p.m. -- The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House.

6:05 p.m. -- Trump arrives at the White House.

FOX4 will live stream the president's arrival in Kansas City as well as his speeches. You'll be able to watch those live when they happen in the video player below. Until then, you'll see rotating news stories.