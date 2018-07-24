‘Waiting for a miracle’: Three weeks later, still no signs of missing KCK man with dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The family of a missing KCK man is holding out hope that he will be found nearly three weeks after he disappeared.

Jesus Gonzales, 74, was last seen on July 4 near his home on North 34th Street in KCK.

“He’s a man that’s not a social person, so we’re wondering where he is, where he could’ve went,” his daughter-in law Mayra Zendejes said.

Kansas City, Kansas Police issued a silver alert for Jesus, who suffers from dementia and has severe seizures, on July 5. His daughter, Ana Gonzales, said investigators have had no luck finding her father, who has a history of wandering off.

“The weirdest thing is that my father is a person who has the appearance of someone sick,” Ana Gonzales said. “Whoever would have seen him on the Fourth of July could have easily seen that.”

His family has been doing everything in their power to find him. They’ve called local hospitals and shelters, have checked abandoned buildings and posted hundreds of fliers around the neighborhood.

“I think that he might have -- somebody picked him up, gave him a ride and just left him somewhere,” Zendejes said.

The family said a K-9 search of the area also came up short.

“There’s no sign of him,” Zendejes said. “Like, the dogs didn’t find anything. They didn’t even find a dead body or anything.”

The family remains optimistic that Jesus will be found and is asking the public to help bring him home.

“We are here, the whole family, distressed, desperate, waiting for a miracle,” his daughter said.

Jesus is 5-foot-11, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes. Jesus does not speak English, but the family asked that you call 911 if you see him.