3 Overland Park police officers resign after investigation into seat belt tickets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Three Overland Park police officers have resigned after an internal investigation determined seat belt tickets were given to drivers who were actually wearing their seat belts.

The Overland Park Police Department said the agency initiated the investigation in mid-June when they became aware of the potential problem.

“There was reason to believe that seat belt violations were issued when drivers may have been violating other traffic ordinances, such as speeding, but were wearing seat belts,” Chief Frank Donchez Jr. said in a statement.

More than 200 tickets were dismissed in the city’s municipal court after the investigation, he said.

Donchez said the results of that investigation are a personnel matter and will not be released, but all three officers involved in the investigation have resigned.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” the chief said. “We apologize to the community for the actions of a few. This department prides itself on integrity, and the public’s trust is a priority.”