Arthur Bryant’s clears the air after fake social media post says Trump was turned away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arthur Bryant’s is clearing up a rumor after a fake social media post said the President was turned away from the barbecue restaurant.

The fake tweet, made to look like it came from President Donald Trump’s account, alleges he was turned away from Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque during his trip to Kansas City on Tuesday.

The barbecue restaurant said on Facebook the tweet is not true and is “trying to make the restaurant look bad by playing the political card and divide our customer base.”

In a statement, the company also said there were never any plans for the President to visit Arthur Bryant’s.

“We would have graciously welcomed President Trump in the same manner we have welcomed many other Presidents and legislators. At Arthur Bryant’s we respect the office of the Presidency and we value all of our customers Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or other. Our barbecue transcends political parties!” Jerry Rauschelbach, managing partner of Arthur Bryant’s, said in the statement.