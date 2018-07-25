Clay County burial program for poor leaves bodies on ice for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- They died with no one else to tend to them, and in Clay County, officials came up short in their duty to provide that final resting place in a timely manner.

As Pam Mason and Debbie Gwin walked through a small Northland cemetery, flowers in hand, they tended to graves of the deceased they never knew personally, only officially.

"For me, time to reflect," said Mason, a former Clay County Clerk and presiding County Commissioner.

For a combined 22 years, she and former County Public Administrator Debbie Gwin oversaw burials in the Clay County cemetery as part of a state-mandated indigent burial program. The program coordinates the burial of poor people who die without the means or family to pay for their final resting place.

"Where they can have peace, finally," Gwin sighed.

Often the pair would even conduct a graveside memorial service.

But after Gwin turned the burial program over to the Clay County Commission in January 2016, she sensed a problem. Gwin believed the state law required her to pass the duties on, but she discovered that some of the bodies were getting lost in the process.

"And it wasn't until 2017, after I was out of office, that I knew it was not working," she said.

Gwin learned, and FOX4's investigation confirmed, that at least three of the 10 bodies accepted by the county in its 2017 burial program were in limbo.

Gwin said it normally takes five to seven days to check to make sure the deceased qualifies as indigent, get an authorization to cremate, and then complete the process.

But the three bodies in question remained at the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office, which Clay County contracts with for autopsy and morgue services and a crematory.

In one case, the remains of Cynthia Phillips, a homeless woman, had been in the medical examiner's refrigeration unit for nearly a year -- a year of confusion, misdirected or misplaced emails and frustration.

"I'm not speechless very often," Mason said when told of the delays of six months, eight months and a year on the three people's remains.

Emails obtained by the FOX4 Problem Solvers revealed frustration over the delays from the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

In one, an office employee complained to Clay County that two of the bodies had been in the office for months, adding: "As you know our office is extremely busy. We need to expedite the cremation process."

Three months later in a follow-up email, the office complained to Clay County's Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte that a Clay County employee involved in the process was "unwilling to coordinate with us."

"There's no room for that, and it's not something that takes a lot of time<" Mason said. "It's just you have to pay attention and do your job. I'm not asking them to be perfect. I'm asking them to do their job!"

Nolte said he was not aware of the problems, telling FOX4 he has requested records of the three cases in hopes of learning more about what went wrong. He said he hopes to "start to repair the deficiencies in the system if that indeed is where the deficiencies were."

Nolte was surprised by a statement from Clay County Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown, sent unsolicited to FOX4:

"Clay County takes the utmost care when handling indigent burials to preserve the dignity of the deceased. Our involvement begins when we receive the application. All applications are processed timely and the application is approved by legal counsel after a thorough review is completed. Clay County does not take physical possession of remains. All Clay County staff performed their duties appropriately and with due diligence in these cases as with all cases."

Nolte said he didn't authorize that statement and added, "Certainly something did go wrong." He believes the full commission should have been allowed to review the statement and suggest changes before it was released.

In the meantime, he faces a primary opponent in Pam Mason, who said she's speaking up for those who can't speak -- not as a campaign ploy.

And Gwin said she just wanted to shed light on a program she now regrets handing off to the commission.

"It was more than just a service or state law," she said. "They were people, and they deserve the respect and dignity and a proper burial."