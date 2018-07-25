Join FOX4 as we honor Community Heroes at First Responders Day at T-Bones Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — FOX4, along with the FOX show 911 is partnering with the Kansas City T-bones for “First Responders Night” Saturday, July 28.

The pre-game starts around 6:30 p.m. Mark Alford will emcee a presentation, giving checks to for $5,250 to each family of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

The King family will be in attendance, and the Wyandotte County Sheriff will accept on behalf of the Rohrer family.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff, along with other first responders will throw out the first pitch.

If you’d like to attend the game and show your support for our local first responders click or tap here to get tickets.

FOX’s 911 premieres Monday, Sept. 24th at 8 p.m. on FOX4.