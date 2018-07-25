Kansas City Council to vote on banning salary history questions on job applications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City could become the first city government in the Midwest to ban salary history questions from city job applications Thursday.

The salary history ban passed the Finance and Governance Committee unanimously Wednesday and will go before the whole City Council on Thursday for a vote.

Employers often ask the question on applications in order to determine the least amount they can likely pay to hire you. But that question has been found to be especially discriminatory to women.

More than 6,000 people work for the city of Kansas City. Up until now, each and every one of them has to had to give salary history for previous employment in order to be considered for their jobs.

Just this month Massachusetts and Vermont joined a growing list of states and cities banning that question after a U.S. Court of Appeals ruled it defies the spirit of the Federal Equal Pay Act.

“Women typically start out in lower wage jobs. They work in gender-dominated departments," Women's Equality Co-Chair Alice Kitchen said.

Statistics show women make 80 percent of what men are paid for the same job. Kitchen said if you’ve been underpaid in the past and have to include that on your application, there’s a good chance you’ll continue to be undervalued.

“Whether you are male or female when you come in and have the exact same qualifications, you have the exact same things to offer this organization. We’ll treat you the same way," Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner said.

That’s the statement Wagner hopes Kansas City can make if council votes Thursday to ban salary history questions from city applications.

He admits since most posted positions with the city already have salary ranges, governments have less to lose in negotiations with prospective employees than the private sector. But he and others who have worked on the ordinance hope it inspires local companies to do the same.

“Hopefully it sends a signal to the rest of our community that they should judge a person’s worth not based on their salary history, but based on the skills that they can offer any organization," Wagner said.

“It sends a message that discrimination against women in wages is not acceptable," Kitchen said.

If the ordinance passes Thursday, it would go into effect Oct. 1. A clause was also added Wednesday instructing the city manager look at the possibility of requiring all contractors who do business with the city to eliminate salary history questions from their applications as well.