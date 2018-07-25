Kansas City wants landlords to terminate leases for domestic violence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A city council committee Wednesday is considering a proposal to allow domestic violence victims to terminate leases with landlords so they can escape abuse.

Victim advocates say moving often is the only way for survivors to stay safe.

Many victims of domestic violence are reluctant to break a lease to get away from someone who poses a danger to them because of the huge costs involved.

The city proposal would allow anyone who receives an order of protection, a copy of a police report or letter from health care provider to terminate their lease so they can move to a safer place without penalty.

At least 18 states require landlords to allow domestic violence victims to opt out of their rental agreements, but Kansas and Missouri are not among them.

"Our case managers are working with survivors every day in order to be able to help them get out of their leases," said Lisa Fleming of the Rose Brooks domestic violence center. "They are doing lots of advocacy with landlords. We do we have in our community landlords that recognize that this is a life saving option. Unfortunately there are landlords, property owners, who are not willing to be able to let people out of their leases."

A similar effort to enact a state law, which would allow abuse victims to break leases, failed to pass the Missouri legislature during its last session.

Landlords at the hearing did not oppose the proposal, but some say they already work to evict the abuser and keep the victim as their tenant.

If approved by the full city council, the ordinance would take affect on August 17, for all new rental leases in Kansas City. It would not apply retroactively, to those who signed agreements before then.