Kansas City woman says someone tried to get her fired for protesting Trump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City woman learned the hard way this week that, sometimes, free speech can come with a hefty price tag.

“We’re allowed to disagree and have different opinions, but that shouldn’t mean that we have to call for someone to lose their job,” the metro woman said. FOX4 isn't revealing her identity because she said she’s already been harassed for going public with her opposition to President Donald Trump.

The woman took a paid day off on Tuesday and told her private employer that she would be protesting Trump’s visit to Kansas City.

She even crafted a protest poster that she admitted was a bit crass. The sign read: “Hey Trump, how does it feel to be Putin’s b****?”

She knew the sign would grab attention, especially after she posted a picture of it on her personal Twitter account. But she never expected to get an uncomfortable call from work about the picture.

“Someone took time out of their day to research me and where I work and took the time to contact my employer and tell them that I needed to be fired because they didn’t like the message I was promoting as a private citizen,” the woman said.

An online message from an ID titled “Trump Train” to the woman’s company sent a link to a Twitter pic of her protest sign with the message: “Is this your employee? Do you support this?”

The woman said her company supports her right to demonstrate on her own time and to express her beliefs when she's not representing her company.

A second message from “Trump Train” to the woman’s company read: “I want her fired. You are about to lose business.”

The woman’s job isn't in jeopardy, but others haven't been so lucky. A woman in Virginia was fired from marketing job after a photo of her flipping off Trump’s motorcade went viral.

Some companies do have code of conduct clauses for employees and social media policies that can make it legal to terminate someone for participating in a political demonstration.

However, free speech advocates say if a protester isn’t doing anything illegal, while on their own time and not in way that would misrepresent their employer, in most cases, the risk of being terminated is low. But there are no guarantees.

“I’m not going to stop protesting. I will be at every protest that I’m physically able to be at, and that’s all there is to it. I won’t be silenced,” the woman told FOX4.