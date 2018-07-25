KC’s Country Club Plaza keeps changing as more stores, restaurants come and go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The state of the Country Club Plaza is changing.

The Plaza opened in 1922, and for decades, it was filled with locally owned shops and restaurants. The Plaza was the place to go if you wanted to get unique clothes at boutiques, spend time with family or have fun at the bowling alley.

"It was a good place to come and just be outside and walk around and enjoy our family," Anthony Schweitzer said.

At one point, the high-end stores came in, but now the Plaza is going through another transition. A lot of national chains moved in. Some stores struggle to stay afloat. Just last week, St. John Knits announced it will shut its doors.

Williams-Sonoma, Zoom Toy Store, Plaza III Steakhouse, Eddie Bauer, Burberry, Swirk Jewelry and Houston's Restaurant all left the Plaza recently. St. Johns will close Saturday and move to Johnson County.

"I'm bringing my niece to the Apple store, so I hope they don't close," Myron Sharp said.

The Gap will also soon shut down with Old Navy taking its place.

"With Amazon, with a lot of online shopping, I'm not really surprised with some stores closing," Jessica Crawford said.

But the Plaza also has new additions. Southern Charm Gelato Shoppe and Baldwin Market both opened on the Plaza recently.

So did the Made in KC Marketplace, which sells goods from local vendors.

"Lots of tourism, lots of things going on," said Ariel Thomson, general manager of the Made in KC Marketplace. "So it was a pretty deliberate decision. They wanted us to be here and we wanted to be here."

With Shake Shack opening just across the street from the Made in KC Marketplace, Thompson said she's excited for changes coming to the Plaza.

"We have a lot of places coming in," Thompson said, "a lot of places moving around. So we're excited to be in kind of this pivotal point and see where they take it in the next few years."

Some shoppers agree and are excited for new stores and restaurants. True Food Kitchen and Altar'd State are also on their way in.

"I like trying the newer stuff that comes in," Crawford said.

Officials with the County Club Plaza sent FOX4 the following statement:

“Things are changing on the Plaza as we actively curate the area’s best collection of retailers to ensure its future success. Recently, we have opened or announced six new stores and are proud to now have nearly 50 locally owned businesses, including both retailers and restaurants. With the upcoming addition of Nordstrom, and other great tenants, we believe our shoppers will be thrilled with what’s in store for the district."