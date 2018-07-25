Lenexa police say they’ve arrested 2 people they believe are part of “Felony Lane Gang”

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police announced Wednesday that they arrested two people they believe are a part of the “Felony Lane Gang.”

The police department announced the news on Twitter.

According to the tweet from the department, an officer was on patrol when he noticed a burglary happening at a health club. He followed the suspects and arrested two of them when he later pulled them over.

Lenexa police say the suspects are from out of state.

Recently while on patrol, Cpl Whitcomb saw a burglary in progress at a health club. He located the suspects on the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) July 25, 2018

The gang with Florida origins got its name because of the outside lane of the bank they’d often use to wipe out bank accounts. They target women and their purses.

Police previously told FOX4 they have broken out car windows at local pools and the dog parks. They grabbed the purses that were left inside the cars and took off with them and the credit cards inside.

The Felony Lane Gang Task Force has been tracking the gang’s movement across the country, and according to their Facebook page, they prey on moms, especially those in affluent areas.