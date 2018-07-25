Night at The Museum Gala: Enchantment Under the Ancient Seas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Let’s go back in time… Back to a time when IMAGINATION and DISCOVERY ruled your universe. When the tiniest of rocks and the largest of stars elicited a sense of pure fascination for the world around you, begging the question… What does it all mean?

This is Night at the Museum, an evening of discovery and immersion into the wonders of Natural History, the Arts and Science. Your support will enable and inspire underserved students and educators throughout the Kansas City area to discover STEAM learning not only as a way to understand the world, but make a difference in their own lives and in our community.

Funded solely by the Museum at Prairiefire, KC URBAN ADVANTAGE is a standards and research-based collaboration between underserved schools and youth, and Kansas City cultural and learning institutions to collectively provide extraordinary resources in direct support of Science & Natural History-specific goals. This innovative and world-class program, developed in New York City by the American Museum of Natural History, provides professional development for educators and administrators; equipment and supplies for schools; and field experiences and scholarships for students, their families, educators, and administrators in the greater KC metro and urban core.

Your sponsorship of Night at the Museum provides funds to support scholarships for students across the metro region to participate in KC Urban Advantage. Funding is also utilized to support professional development for educators as well as equipment and supplies for classes.

Your participation creates a unique opportunity for students and educators to experience STEAM learning not only as a body of knowledge, but a way of thinking through direct interaction, observation, and exploration.

Partnering institutions include the Kansas City Zoo, World War I Museum, Overland Park Arboretum, American Jazz Museum and KC Friends of Alvin Ailey.

FOX4 is a proud sponsor of this event, and FOX4’s John Holt will emcee it.

Click or tap here for ticket information. They start at $250 and go up to $10,000.