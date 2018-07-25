Olathe man keeps getting mysterious Amazon packages he didn’t order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Getting a package delivered is usually exciting, but one Olathe keeps getting packages he doesn't really have a use for -- and that he didn't order.

“About a month ago, we got our first package that no one at my house ordered. We opened it, and it was just this random electric disco ball,” Kyle Mullins said.

About a week later, another package showed up at his doorstep.

“The second package we got a week and a half later had two items in it. We had just an Apple Watch strap, just the strap and a pair of wireless earbuds with a portable charging station with them,” Mullins said.

Like clockwork, about a week and a half later, another Amazon delivery arrived.

“The third package was vacuum-sealed plastic bags, which I’ve watched too much Dexter for that, and then there was this mole remover pen,” Mullins said.

His home address was printed on the label, but there was no name.

“We called Amazon, and we got the name 'Girardo' for who sent it, but the address was apparently correct. There wasn’t a mix-up. This is where he had sent it,” Mullins said.

He said after posting about this online, he’s recently discovered he’s not the only person receiving these random “gifts.”

“We made a post on Facebook, and it was more of a joke. But then some more people came out and said they had seen news stories about it,” Mullins said.

It’s called "brushing" -- when an online seller buys their own products through buyers' accounts that they've created.

Those products are then shipped to real addresses. Then the seller writes a review of their items from the fake account. The endgame is that positive reviews help products sell.

“I don’t know if that’s the case with us. It seems like it might be, but I also figured that they would do that to different addresses, and apparently we’ve just been picked as a location that things just keep showing up to if that’s the case,” Mullins said.

It’s been about a week since he received his last mysterious Amazon delivery. Mullins wonders if he’ll get a new one this week to add to the growing collection.

“So far we’re keeping them mostly all together. I have been using the earbuds frequently. They're nice. Ever since we made the Facebook post we’ve had people calling dibs on buying them,” Mullins said.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement about this latest case of brushing:

“We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. We have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon. We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action.”