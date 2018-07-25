Residents, developers clash on future of vacant lot at Independence and Prosepct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The controversy continues for the lot at Independence and Prospect that remains vacant since the fire that took the lives of two KC firefighters.

“At that very first meeting, we said we don`t want a suburban looking strip mall there, and what businesses are going in it," said Jessica Ray, the former president and a current resident of the Pendleton Heights neighborhood. "And there was a three-story building there with residential areas that served members of our community, and we would really like to see that back."

It's been about two years, and the development committee for Pendleton Heights and developers for the almost $2 million Independence Avenue retail project still can't come to an agreement.

“There`s a handful of neighbors in the neighborhood that have fought us tooth and nail because they want apartments above our retail center,” said Robert Andrew, the senior project engineer for the Midwest Associated Contractors Corporation.

MAC wants to build an 11,000-square-foot retail development at Prospect and Independence. The lot has been vacant since 2015.

“Trying to invest $2 million in an economic obsolete area,” Andrew said.

The building previously had stores and apartments, but the developer said it's not economically feasible to include apartments this time around.

“We don`t have adequate space to park the apartments, and we have tenants that have told us, very emphatically, if we put apartments upstairs, they will not locate there because they`re not going to compete with tenants and their guests for the available parking on the site,” Andrew said.

Pendleton Heights residents said it's not only feasible, but necessary, and that this neighborhood needs more affordable housing. They said this is a prime opportunity.

“People live here. People love living here. Our rental rate is at 99 percent, just like downtown, and we`ve got a list of people who want to move in. So it just doesn`t make sense,” Ray said. “We`re asking council to say no, that this building does not fall within transportation district policy, and it does not meet neighborhood needs.”

Andrew said the neighborhood needs the investment and jobs, and this is only delaying the process.

“We can't do them cost effectively. Luxury apartments are not going to rent in that neighborhood, and the mechanics of the deal does not work,” he said. “The future is uncertain.”