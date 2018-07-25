Single mom from Honduras living in KC metro seeks asylum from violent home country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Trump's executive order to reunite all separated immigrant children with their parents has eased some tension along the U.S.-Mexico border, but what do some of those families have to go through while waiting for asylum?

One single mother from Honduras, who asked to only be identified as Veronica, said it doesn't matter as long as she's with her son. But she did want to speak out about her experience after traveling to the U.S. to escape the violent crime.

"It was a very difficult decision to leave my country where I was born, where my family is, but it was at a time of desperation at the realization of the extreme violence in my country. It was all to save my son`s life," Veronica said.

She teared up she thought about other families who were separated from their children, and she feels blessed she and her son never were.

"It worries me a lot knowing what they`re going through as I just left that place and I ask God to give them strength, and there are angels who can defend them," she said. "We came looking for opportunities, saving our lives right, and above all for our children, too."

Veronica is currently waiting for a decision from the government on permanent status. Right now, she is legally in the country with temporary documented status.

She's staying with family but had previously been detained at two detention centers, one a family detention center in Texas. She said at times it was frightening.

"I was in that place for 21 days in Texas, and now we are here. Now what? What are they going to do with me?" she asked.

This is essentially what asylum-seekers like Veronica go through once they are in custody:

First, immigration officials interview the person and, if credible, that person is referred to an immigration judge. Next, families like Veronica's are sent to an immigration center for an undetermined amount of time.

Immigration court is the next step with no guarantees. In Veronica's case, she has an attorney who is working pro bono. Sometimes people with pending asylum cases are released on parole. Other times, they remain detained until their cases are complete.

Veronica said waiting for the court to decide whether she can stay or will be deported is hard, but it's all worth it as long as she's with her son.

"We had to leave because of the violence in my country. There is a lot. I think about my son's life and also how he is growing. I don't want him to live or get involved in those groups like that. I wouldn't want to return, no," she said.

As Veronica waits, she has a full-time job that she loves and wants people to know she is a hard worker and isn't looking for handouts. But she also has a message for lawmakers.

"I feel that they should be more humane, considering how some of the people are treated," she said.

The decision on her permanent status is set for September.