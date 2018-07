KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two metro women are waking up thousands of dollars richer after competing on the FOX show “Beat Shazam.”

Their musical knowledge won them $141,000.

Monica and Amber met as college roommates at Wichita State and moved to the metro, where they were cheerleaders for the Kansas City Comets.

Monica is a local fifth grade teacher and Amber works for Park University as director of its downtown campus.

Looks like this señorita is excited to play this category! 💃 #BeatShazam pic.twitter.com/T8OlYUfR5c — Beat Shazam (@BeatShazamFOX) July 25, 2018