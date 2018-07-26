Chiefs fans flock to St. Joseph for training camp’s first open practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- It's not just the start of a new season for the Kansas City Chiefs. With a new quarterback, it's also the dawn of a new era.

The Cox family from Joplin drove nearly four hours to get their first look at the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs.

“He’s been waiting for this for 40 years,” Lindsay Cox said about her husband, Chris.

And Chris Cox was not disappointed with the first open practice of the Chiefs training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University. Like many of the thousands on hand Thursday afternoon, Cox was eager get a glimpse of the Chief’s new starting quarterback, Pat Mahomes.

“We got to watch the new quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” Cox said. “That’s what brought us up here. We’re pumped.”

During an autograph session after Thursday’s practice, it was clear Mahomes is already a fan favorite.

“I am really rooting for the new QB,” Laura Hill said. “I’m so excited for gunslinger.”

Wearing an entirely Chiefs-themed outfit, complete with Chiefs earrings and socks, Hill said she went to the first open practice to celebrate her recently finalized divorce.

“I got the Chiefs season tickets. He got the house,” Hill said, adding she clearly got the better end of the settlement.

Hill also beamed about her chance to chat with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“I told him I insisted on keeping my married name (Hill) just because of him,” she said. “He laughed. He said, ‘We might be related.'"

There are several more Chiefs practices open to the public at Missouri Western. But keep in mind, when it rains, the Chiefs practice indoors and those sessions are not open to the public.

Find the full training camp schedule here.

After practice, Head Coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and several other players spoke at a news conference about the upcoming season. See the full conference in the video below.