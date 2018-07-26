× Independence man charged for sexually assaulting girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is now facing charges for sexually assaulting a 1-year-old girl.

Sean Fye, 21, has been charged with first-degree sodomy in Jackson County.

Court documents say a social worker from Children’s Mercy Hospital alerted police on Tuesday that a 1-year-old girl had been treated the night before at the hospital.

The social worker told police the little girl’s mother had taken her to the hospital when she noticed the 1-year-old was bleeding from her vagina, according to court records. Doctors determined the little girl had a tear in the area.

The baby’s mother said her boyfriend, Fye, had been changing the girl’s diaper and might have “clipped” the baby’s vagina with his fingernail.

However, Fye later told police he was changing the baby’s diaper when he inserted his fingers up to his knuckles “out of curiosity,” court documents say. He also said he had a semi-erection when he removed his fingers.

The 21-year-old is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.