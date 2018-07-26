× Kansas City police looking for missing woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a woman from out of town who is suffering from early-stage dementia is missing. Etta Stewart, 70, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Union Station and the Amtrak station.

She’s 5’7″ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair. Police say she was traveling to California from her home in Indiana.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call KCPD Missing Persons at (816) 234-5136 or 911.