KCPD finds 15-year-old runaway boy

**Update: KCPD says that Thomas Hayes has been found and is safe**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 15-year-old boy reported as a runaway hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, and isn’t getting needed medical attention.

Thomas Hayes was last seen leaving the area of 109th and Elm at an unknown time. He’s 5’6″ and weighs about 140 pounds, he was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

While police say he requires medical care, investigators haven’t said what he needs care for. If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.