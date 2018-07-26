Lenexa police seek two men suspected of sexually assaulting a woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Police in Lenexa are looking for two men in a sexual assault investigation who told the victim they're from Tanzania. The victim says in the early morning hours of July 22 she left the 9900 block Holmes in Kansas City with both suspects, and then was sexually assaulted at an apartment complex in Lenexa.

She didn't know the men, and says they spoke in English and Swahili. Police haven't specified which apartment complex or an address where the victim was assaulted.

The first suspect is a black male in his early-to-mid-40's with short "salt and pepper" hair. He's about 5'10" and muscular, he was wearing a white, plaid button-down shirt with blue stripes, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is a black male in his mid-to-late 20's, and also has short "salt and pepper" hair. He's between 5'7" and 5'8" and was wearing a white polo shirt which had a black stripe on the right side.

Police are also looking for a newer, dark blue sports car, investigators believe it may be a BMW.

Anyone with information about suspects or car should call police at (913) 825-8056 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.