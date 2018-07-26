One year later, south KC business owners reflect historic flood damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been one year since dangerous and damaging flood waters forced businesses to close near 103rd and Wornall in south Kansas City.

One year later, many of the businesses continue to stick together. Five local businesses all reopened at the Watts Mills Shopping Center, about a mile away from the original location.

Bob Yancey is the owner of the Tavern and remembers the day his business flooded vividly.

"I was kind of numb. I was thinking about everything. I was thinking about my staff, my patrons and my family," Yancey said.

On Friday, his pub plans to host a "Flood Party" to reflect back on the chaotic day and thank everyone in the community who supported them during the process.

"I think it was such an epic event here on 103rd for all the businesses. It is a support for everyone that has come back and everyone that has lost their businesses," Yancey said.

The owners of Coach's Bar & Grill also lost their business in the flood. For months, patrons hoped the restaurant would reopen at the site of a former church near 92nd and Wornall. Just last month, the Darby family learned the space might not work out, and the new location was put on hold.