Operation Cease Fire aims for violence-free weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Community activists are on a mission to turn the tide on Kansas City’s violent crime problem.

Already this year, there have been 66 murders in Kansas City. The latest happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near the border with Raytown.

The rash of violence is why volunteers were out Thursday, talking to people about making communities safer.

This coming weekend, activists are planning the third-annual “Operation Cease Fire KC.” They've got a bold vision of seeing community bridge-building and just one weekend without a murder.

The cease fire starts at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through 7 p.m. Sunday.

Friday night kicks off with a free gospel concert at United Believers Community Church. On Saturday, there will be free food and games for the whole family, and on Sunday, barber shops around the city will offer free haircuts.

Organizers say they hope the events trigger a message of positivity and that when we work together, we can make the city better.

“It’s going to take a collective effort though. It’s not going to be just the politicians. It’s going to be the neighborhoods, people that live in the neighborhoods. It’s going to take all of us to get this problem solved,” said Ronell Bailey, Operation Cease Fire KC organizer.

You can find the full list of events and how to get involved on the "Operation Cease Fire KC" Facebook page. Volunteers will be going door-to-door in neighborhoods around the city, handing out flyers and hoping you'll join the cease fire this weekend.