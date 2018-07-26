Overland Park police arrest man they say tried to kidnap a baby

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department arrested a man Wednesday that they say was trying to kidnap a baby.

The attempted kidnapping happened along West 110th Street in the area of Genesis Health Club at 2:11 p.m. FOX4 has reached out to police to get a specific location of the incident.

The infant’s mother told police she did not know the suspect.

Police say the man picked the child up, but staff stepped in and took the child back safely.

According to a news release from police, the suspect did not run away from the business, but rather stayed until officers arrived. There was a brief struggle with officers before they arrested the suspect.

No officers were injured.

The child was treated at the scene and is expected to be fine.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

FOX4 has chosen not to name the 24-year-old suspect because they have not been formally charged.