Police investigating homicide after man dies in shooting outside apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died Thursday after being shot in a car outside a Kansas City apartment complex.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said officers were called to a reported shooting around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 61st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s in a car, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspect or motive information at this time. They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.