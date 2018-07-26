Price Chopper at 84th and Wornall will open late after early morning break in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A neighborhood grocery store will not open on time Thursday morning because two people broke into the store and tried to steal an ATM.

It happened at the Price Chopper at 84th and Wornall just before 5 a.m.

An employee was waiting outside the store when he saw a silver car with tinted windows pull up. That employee then noticed two guys break in through the front door. At least one of them had a gun.

The grocery store’s butcher and another employee working in the produce section saw the two guys come inside the store. The employees rushed to the back of the store to hide and call police.

Those employees told police that the suspects were both were wearing masks, one wearing a white hoodie and the other a red hoodie. They tried to take an ATM, but it is secured to the floor on the far side of the customer service desk.

The employees told police the suspects took off running and didn’t get away with anything.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information that can help police track down these suspects, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.