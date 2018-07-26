Union Station, Sporting KC join forces to help stuffed elephant find its way home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station Kansas City is asking for the public’s help to track down the owner of a stuffed elephant.

“He looks well-loved and is missing his small person. We hope we can reunite them!” Union Station tweeted along with a photo of the stuffed animal.

A guest found the gray elephant outside of Union Station, and she plans to keep it safe until its owner is found.

Union Station asks that if this little guy or gal belongs to you, send them a message. They will put you in touch with the guest keeping it company.

Sporting Kansas City is offering two tickets to this Saturday’s match to whoever helps reunite the elephant with its owner.