Video shows beatdown at McDonald’s after customer throws milkshake at employee

A brutal video spreading online shows an argument at a McDonald’s restaurant turn into a beating of a customer.
Marie Dayag, who posted the video, lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it’s not known exactly where the incident happened.
Dayag wrote: ‘So this happened at McDonald’s… the lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda.’
In the video, you see a woman throw what appears to be a milkshake at an employee, followed by a tray.
THIS WAS IN LAS VEGAS. I DONT UNDERSTAND WHY INSTAGRAM DELETED MY VIDEO. It was censored. If the video gets deleted it’s on my Facebook. Link in my bio. Other people took my video, and it’s still on their Instagram. Why is mine deleted 👿 I was eating my burger and recording this video that’s a lot of hard work. “So this happened at McDonald’s… the lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shit down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda.”
The employee then attacks her and starts throwing punches. Another employee joins in.
She then picks the woman up and throws her over a nearby table as other employees and a customer try to break up the fight. After a pause fighting breaks out again and the employee throws the woman over another table before the footage ends.