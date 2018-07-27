Clay County K-9 recovering in intensive care after emergency surgery

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Clay County K-9 is recovering Friday after emergency surgery related to a medical issue.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Ram, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, was at a vets appointment Thursday in Kearney when the veterinarian determined he needed the emergency surgery.

Ram was taken to a specialist in Manhattan, Kansas, and had surgery Thursday afternoon. He’s now recovering in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff’s office said Ram is assigned to the county’s drug task force and is trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said its K-9 unit is funded on donations from the public. If you’d like to help with Ram’s medical expenses, the agency asks that donations be mailed to: Clay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund, attn: Capt. John Teale, 12 S. Water, Liberty, MO, 64068.