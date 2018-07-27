Funeral set for 4 of 9 Indiana relatives killed when Duck Boat sank

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank at Table Rock Lake is preparing to say goodbye to four of those loved ones.

Friday’s funeral services at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis will honor the husband and three children of Tia Coleman.

Eleven members of an Indiana family, including several children, were aboard the duck boat. Nine of them died in the incident though it’s not clear at this time which ones. Courtesy WXIN

The services for 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya come eight days after a duck boat capsized and sank during a storm in Branson, killing 17 people .

Tia Coleman and a nephew were the only survivors among 11 Coleman family members who boarded the boat on July 19.

A funeral will be held Saturday for 70-year-old Horace Coleman and his 69-year-old wife, Belinda, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 45-year-old Angela Coleman and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell.

