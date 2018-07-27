KC Crime Stoppers puts up 4 new billboards in hopes of generating leads in homicide cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Four new billboards featuring the faces of homicide victims are going up around the city.

The billboards are being placed near heavily traveled intersections. It’s part of an effort by Kansas City Crime Stoppers to generate tips in the cases.

You can see the billboards in the following locations:

Jacob Skowronski – I-49 and Red Bridge Road

Montell Ross & Jayden Ugwuh- 71 Highway and 18th Street

Arthur L. Mourning Jr. – I-70 and Benton Boulevard

Donny Herron- I-49 and 140th Street

In April, Kansas City Police and Kansas City Metro Crime Commission announced a reward increase for tips that help solve Kansas City homicides from $5,000 to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474- TIPS (8477).