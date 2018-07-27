× KC FORUM: Opioids, CASA and Gold Star Mom

2018-30 I host a pubic affairs radio show on Q104 and KC102Fm each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learned about how people addicted to opioids are getting help to kick the habit. CASA is reaching out for much-needed volunteers and a Gold Star Mother talks about her mission and what the VFW convention here in Kansas City meant to her.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, Kian Byrne, “Sing that Song”