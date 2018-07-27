KCPD releases image of man they believe has info in murder of KC honor student

July 27, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe has information about the murder of an 18-year-old boy who just graduated high school.

Police want to speak with the man.

Police found Antonio Jones dead in his sister's car Monday near 59th and Swope Parkway around 7:30 p.m.

Police released a photo Friday of a man in a white T-shirt and dark pants they believe has clues about what lead up to the deadly shooting of Jones.

Antonio Jones

If you know who this is, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Those who knew Jones say he was a good kid who was also an honor student excited about his future.

 

