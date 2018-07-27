KCPD releases image of man they believe has info in murder of KC honor student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe has information about the murder of an 18-year-old boy who just graduated high school.
Police found Antonio Jones dead in his sister's car Monday near 59th and Swope Parkway around 7:30 p.m.
Police released a photo Friday of a man in a white T-shirt and dark pants they believe has clues about what lead up to the deadly shooting of Jones.
If you know who this is, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Those who knew Jones say he was a good kid who was also an honor student excited about his future.
39.099727 -94.578567