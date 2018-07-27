Lawsuit settlement puts an end to bogus surtax at Kansas City apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thanks to a lawsuit, tenants at a Kansas City apartment complex are no longer paying a fake surtax each month.

Russell Wilson first contacted the FOX4 Problem Solvers to get help fighting a surtax his apartment complex had been charging him.

Wilson and all the other tenants at Burr Oak Woods apartments in Kansas City were being charged $22 a month for what his lease stated was an Obamacare surtax.

As Wilson discovered, and the Problem Solvers reported, that tax doesn’t exist.

When the complex’s owner, Marilyn Garr, failed to drop the bogus tax from his lease, Wilson filed a class-action suit.

That lawsuit made a difference. Burr Oak Woods agreed to pay more than $27,000 to settle the suit and wipe the tax from the leases.

“When you put the word 'tax' on something and it's not something you will remit to an authority, but it's something you are putting in your own pocket -- that's a problem,” said attorney Michael Rapp, who represented the tenants and sued Burr Oak Woods for violating the Missouri Merchandising and Practices Act.

Previous coverage:

