× Louisiana man sentenced to 260 years in prison for sexually abusing Platte County girl

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A man who sexually abused a Platte County girl and was convicted of 10 sex crimes was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, and then some. Platte County prosecutors say that Robert E. McDonald, a 49-year-old Louisiana man, was sentenced to 260 years in prison this week.

McDonald began abusing the girl when she was only 5 years old. A news release says that McDonald has a longer sentence than former Michigan State sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused of abusing as many as 265 girls.

“This defendant will die where he should—in prison. The girl he raped must live with the he did to her for the rest of her life, but at least she can take solace that he will never hurt her or any other child ever again,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd stated in a release.

On the day after Christmas in 2012, the girl told investigators that when she was between 5 and 7 years old, McDonald repeatedly sexually abused and raped her. A medical exam revealed sexual abuse, and the victim’s sister also said that McDonald touched her in a sexual way. Based on their accounts, a jury concluded he was a predatory sexual offender.

McDonald was convicted of three counts of first degree statutory rape, two counts of first degree statutory sodomy, and five additional sex crimes. Four of McDonald’s sentences are life sentences with no eligibility for parole until he serves 50 years in prison. A judge ordered McDonald’s sentences to run consecutively, resulting in a total prison sentence of 260 years.