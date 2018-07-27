Metro school districts still looking to fill dozens of bus driver positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Seeing the bright yellow buses is typically a sign that the first day of school is right around the corner. This year, many area school districts are struggling to find enough qualified drivers for their bus routes.

FOX4 checked in with every major bus company in the Kansas City area. Apple Bus Company said it started the summer with 95 openings for the metro area. The company still needs 25 metro drivers for the upcoming school year.

First Student started filling 150 local driver spots for the metro area and still has positions open. The company said the nationwide shortage is partly because of the low unemployment rate.

Keith Henry, transportation director at the Lee's Summit School District, said they're looking for 15 additional drivers to help transport nearly 13,000 students to and from school every day.

"I really feel it`s a shame because there are so many people out there dedicated to their community. If they just took a step back and looked at driving a bus, they would love this opportunity," Henry said.

He said district drivers are eligible for full benefits, including medical and dental insurance, if they hit more than 25 hours a week.

To apply with the Lee's Summit district, visit this site or call 816-986-4BUS.