OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors have charged an Olathe man after he allegedly exposed himself in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Clayton Knight, 23, faces one count of lewd and lascivious behavior for the incident that happened Thursday outside the McDonald’s near South Strang Line Road and South Strang Line Court.

He posted a $2,500 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges in a court appearance Friday.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 2.