× Police: Teen injured in shooting near 55th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after someone shot a teenager early Friday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near 55th and Prospect, police initially told FOX4, but Darin Snap with the Kansas City Police Department said the exact location of the shooting is unknown and officers could not locate a crime scene by the time they responded.

Police first learned about the shooting after someone at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park called them about a 19-year-old female showing up for treatment.

Police say the teen was at a party when someone they did not know shot them in the leg.

Police initially told FOX4 this was a child that was shot. We have since learned that it is a teenager.

Police have not released a suspect description.