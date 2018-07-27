Police searching for missing 22-year-old Leavenworth woman

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are searching for a woman whose car was found Friday near the Missouri River.

Family members say 22-year-old Brittany Fields was last seen on Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, a fisherman spotted some personal items belonging to Fields on a dock leading into the river, and her car was discovered nearby.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the fire department was dispatched to the scene, and investigators have been trying to run down leads all day. Police said they are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-682-4411.