SportsFest to feature former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil, benefit KC's Boys and Girls Clubs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join FOX4’s Abby Eden and former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil at SportsFest to support a good cause.

SportsFest helps to fund the nearly 2,000 children and youth who will participate in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City youth sports programs.

This year’s event, held Aug. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium, will feature a conversation with Vermeil, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, a pre-event reception and a silent auction. Guests will also receive tickets to the Royals vs. Blue Jays game that night at 7:15 p.m.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from SportsFest stay right here in the community.

FOX4’s Abby Eden will emcee the annual event.

Find more information here.