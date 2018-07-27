WATCH: Young metro softball team stuns crowd with rare triple play

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.– A group of young metro athletes stunned the crowd by turning a triple play last Saturday.

Top Gun Academy, a 10-and-under softball team with players from Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit, was playing in the USA Softball Heartland World Series at Hidden Valley Park in Blue Springs when a parent caught the incredible play on video.

The batter popped the ball up to the shortstop, who caught it. She then tossed the ball to second base for the out because the runner didn’t tag up. The runner at first base also didn’t tag up, and the team was able to turn the triple play.

Check out the whole thing in the video player above.

“I was just hoping that I actually got it, so the girls and their parents could see it,” said Rebecca Slaughter, whose daughter, Olivia, plays for the team.

The triple play was actually recorded in the semi-finals of that tournament against Top Gun’s rival from Kansas City, Mac N Seitz. Top Gun would go on to beat Mac N Seitz a second time to claim the tournament title.

Slaughter said the games were all in good fun.

“It was against great competition, and they’re a great group of girls, too. It’s always fun to play teams that give you a great game,” she said.