60 years Of NASA history

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Dwight D. Eisenhower established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in 1958. Back then people went to the movies to see South Pacific, High School Confidential, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Elizabeth Taylor was the queen of the celebrity world. A postage stamp cost 4 cents, and the Bank of America launched the first credit card with extended credit.

NASA from the beginning was meant to be civilian orientation rather than a military orientation. Most U.S. space explorations have been led by NASA, including the Apollo Moon landing missions, the Skylab space station, and later the Space Shuttle. NASA shares data with various national and international organizations.

Brief Timeline:

1950s – Abe Silverstein becomes manager of the lab’s research activities. He helps the United States explore high energy rocket propellants and nuclear propulsion. The launch of Sputnik in the fall of 1957 led to an almost complete redirection into space-related studies.

1955 – Neil Armstrong begins his career at Lewis as a NACA test pilot.

1958 – NASA officially begins operations on October 1 and the AERL becomes Lewis Research Center.

1960s – The center contributes to space program with a series of tests for Project Mercury, an intensive study into the storage and handling of liquid hydrogen. By the late 1960s, the center was again shifting back toward aeronautics.

1969 – On July 20, Apollo 11 lands on the moon. Astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first human to step on the moon.

1973 – The Nuclear Research Reactor Facility is closed.

1986 – Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Five astronauts and two payload specialists died.

1990 — Hubble telescope deployed.

1997 – Mars Pathfinder lands on the Martian surface with Lewis experiments on July 4. Titan IV-Centaur launches the Cassini spacecraft toward Saturn on October 15.

2011 – Curiosity spacecraft launched to Mars.