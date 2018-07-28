Eating late could be bad for your health, increase risk of cancer, new study says

Eating late at night could be hurting more than your waistline. A new study shows it may also increase your cancer risk.

The study, published in the the International Journal of Cancer, shows people who stop eating at least two hours before going to sleep had a 20-percent lower risk of developing breast cancer or prostate cancer.

Researchers say one factor may be that your body needs ample time to process glucose, giving you better blood sugar control.

A scientist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said late night meals can also result in obesity and poor metabolic profiles. She said eating in tune with your body’s natural clock will reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Experts say two contributing factors that reduce your risk of cancer are maintaining a healthy sleep wake cycle and having a consistent dinner schedule.

Studies have found that our bodies are conditioned to function differently at various hours of the day, so researchers recommend that you give your body ample time to digest full meals.