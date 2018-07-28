× Joe’s Weather Blog: Sunday/Monday are the last chances for awhile (SAT-7/28)

Good Saturday afternoon as rain as been around the KC region this morning and early this afternoon. As I type this there are some heavier rains falling towards the south of the KC region. Our afternoon chances here in the Metro are not that high…I’ll include radar in with the blog today…and also while we have chances again tomorrow AM and Monday…we better cash in on at least one of the possibilities because after that I’m not too thrilled with the chances heading into next weekend…as the heat will gradually build back into the area.

Forecast:

Rest of today: For KC proper maybe an isolated late PM storm…otherwise partly cloudy and seasonable with highs into the mid 80s

Tonight: Fair skies and pleasant with lows in the 60s

Sunday: Once again we’ll try and see if storms move through in the AM…clouds may linger for awhile…highs near 80°

Monday: Same story…highs near 80°

Discussion:

Yesterday I wrote about how we were trying to thread the needle in a sense and get storms to fire in a better area so that when they dropped SEwards we’d have a chance in KC proper…didn’t reallyl work out…not that i’m surprised. It did work out though not far away…and that’s why I wasn’t comfortable removing the chances altogether.

Doppler estimates are pretty OK for areas south of the KC area…and decent considering the extreme drought ongoing across northern MO. Hey 1/2″ of rain is (almost) always a good thing up there.

Boy though the KC region stands out as things split around the region again.

The 12PM surface map is sort of a mess…but there is a weak front just south of the KC area…you can notice that in the wind fields…note how we have a general east to west surface wind…while areas south of KC proper are more towards the south to north.

it’s also more summerish towards SE KS and E OK…where dew points are near or above 70° while our dew points are closer to 60° (a good thing). Dew points are in green in the above map and the temperatures are in red. Note how the heat (while not as extreme) persists in TX where the low>mid 90s are all over the place…impressive for the noon hour.

So there is a boundary lurking out there…there are also various weak disturbances running around…helping to trigger the areas of storms/rain that have fallen since yesterday afternoon. The problem is that I don’t see any one right now to trigger anything significant into the wee hours of Sunday aside from the action drifting into the area from the west this afternoon.

Another complex though should develop across the western Plains and move towards the SE then SSE overnight. Here is the HRRR model via IA State…

This should mean another large region of rain across parts of the Plains…and perhaps some severe weather too.

Winds/hail are the main threats across western KS and NE later today/tonight.

The issue is where will those storms end up…and will a new upper level wave be generated from that future complex and where will that meander towards tomorrow morning. we need it to come east along I-70…I’m not overly confident that that will happen but I think there is a higher chance tomorrow morning of us getting something that I was thinking about this morning. My feeling is that the heavier part of that future disturbance will send thee best storm coverage towards teh west of KC…and we’ll be hopeful that something as a bonus could form in NE KS and spread towards the SE into the KC area.

Again the path of that future disturbance, which will be created from storms that don’t exist (as I type this) will go a long ways in helping our rain situation.

Drier weather is expected Sunday afternoon…and Monday is another opportunity but by no means is the data that convincing about the Monday play-out.

The bottom line is we need to cash-in tomorrow AM…Monday will be considered bonus rain at this point.

This morning I talked about how St Joe was running about 10.7″ below average (including today…and Lawrence was over 11″ below average…for moisture in 2018. Pretty remarkable for about 7 months into the year. St Joe is still solidly in 2nd place, behind 1988, as the 2nd driest start to the year. The driest year in the last 20-ish years in Lawrence is 2012 with almost 19.75″ total for the year…at this rate…we’ll see.

Our feature photo comes from Spencer Ratzlaff down towards Olathe of a nice sunset on a country road.

Have a great Sunday and hopefully you wake up to rain falling!

Joe