KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs did their third full-team training camp practice Saturday at 8:15 a.m. It was the first time this season the Chiefs practiced in pads. The team had their open practices on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Saturday, August 4, 2018, the team will be having a family fun day presented by Family Center Farm & Home. Admission is $5. There will be a team autograph session.