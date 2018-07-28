Kansas lawmakers push for tax-free holidays for school supplies

WICHITA, Kan. — Soon students will be heading back to school in Kansas, and parents will be shelling out as much as $100 for new school supplies. Some Kansas lawmakers are pushing for school tax-free holidays that are available in other states.

Parents end up spending hundreds on their children’s school gear each year. Just across the state line, Missouri offers tax-free holidays.

State representative Leo Delperdang said legislators are not finished discussing the idea.

Some legislators are concerned it would bring in less funding for the state and education.

“A fair amount of taxation coming into the state. However, you look at it, a weekend or week, we’re not talking huge dollar amounts, and I think it would be a good gesture overall with the people,” Delperdang says.

Delperdang hopes parents will be able to shop for school supplies without taxes this time next year.