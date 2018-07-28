Joe’s Forecast: Don’t cancel your outdoor plans yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the weekend overall won't be too bad...clouds will be a struggle to get rid of for any length of time. In addition there will be periodic chances of rain/storms in the region although who exactly gets what and when remains to be seen. Don't cancel your outdoor plans at this point although at times...there may be some rain in the area.

